Tile Shop Hldgs Inc [TTSH] Is Currently -0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc [NASDAQ: TTSH] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on December 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM that The Tile Shop Partners With Kelli Fontana on “Classic, Bold and Whimsical” Debut Tile Collection.

Exclusive designs available now at tileshop.com and all Tile Shop U.S. locations.

The one-year TTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.27. The average equity rating for TTSH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tile Shop Hldgs Inc [TTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTSH shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

TTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc [TTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, TTSH shares dropped by -1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc [TTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.82, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tile Shop Hldgs Inc Fundamentals:

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

TTSH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tile Shop Hldgs Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tile Shop Hldgs Inc go to 20.00%.

Tile Shop Hldgs Inc [TTSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.