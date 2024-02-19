Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] Stock trading around $31.67 per share: What’s Next?

Stevanato Group Spa [NYSE: STVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.85%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Stevanato Group Launches EZ-fill® Kit and Laboratory Fill and Finish Service to Support Small Batch Drug Development and Commercialization.

New developments in the biopharmaceutical field fuel a need for highly scalable and flexible solutions.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, unveiled today two new offerings for efficient small batch pharmaceutical manufacturing: the EZ-fill® Kit and the non-GMP laboratory fill and finish service at its Technology Excellence Centers (TEC).

Over the last 12 months, STVN stock rose by 49.60%. The one-year Stevanato Group Spa stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.16. The average equity rating for STVN stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.43 billion, with 266.23 million shares outstanding and 34.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 249.39K shares, STVN stock reached a trading volume of 298035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Stevanato Group Spa [STVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STVN shares is $35.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Stevanato Group Spa shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stevanato Group Spa is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for STVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

STVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, STVN shares gained by 15.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for Stevanato Group Spa [STVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.33, while it was recorded at 32.53 for the last single week of trading, and 29.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Stevanato Group Spa Fundamentals:

Stevanato Group Spa’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

STVN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stevanato Group Spa posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stevanato Group Spa go to 4.18%.

Stevanato Group Spa [STVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

