scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] Stock trading around $5.74 per share: What’s Next?

scPharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: SCPH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.69%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 4:05 PM that scPharmaceuticals Announces Preliminary Unaudited Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Net FUROSCIX® Revenue.

Company anticipates Q4 2023 net FUROSCIX revenue to be approximately $5.9 to $6.1 million; full-year net FUROSCIX revenue of approximately $13.4 to $13.6 million.

Gross-to-net (GTN) discount of approximately 18% from launch through the end of Q4.

Over the last 12 months, SCPH stock dropped by -37.95%. The one-year scPharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.52. The average equity rating for SCPH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $205.84 million, with 34.26 million shares outstanding and 23.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 347.34K shares, SCPH stock reached a trading volume of 173888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

SCPH Stock Performance Analysis:

scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, SCPH shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.75, while it was recorded at 5.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into scPharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

scPharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.88 and a Current Ratio set at 9.53.

SCPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, scPharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPH.

scPharmaceuticals Inc [SCPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

