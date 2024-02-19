Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI] Revenue clocked in at $80.83 million, down -28.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Rockwell Medical Inc [NASDAQ: RMTI] loss -2.88% or -0.04 points to close at $1.35 with a heavy trading volume of 160261 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Rockwell Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.

The daily chart for RMTI points out that the company has recorded -38.78% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 236.47K shares, RMTI reached to a volume of 160261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for RMTI stock

Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, RMTI shares dropped by -8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5545, while it was recorded at 1.3320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5105 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rockwell Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Medical Inc posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc go to 38.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rockwell Medical Inc [RMTI]

The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of