RBC Capital Mkts lifts Zynex Inc [ZYXI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zynex Inc [NASDAQ: ZYXI] gained 0.08% or 0.01 points to close at $12.71 with a heavy trading volume of 161694 shares. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Closes Over 100 Capital Markets Transactions Valued At Over $700 Million in 2023.

SRFC further demonstrated its presence by representing organizations on IPOs, public and private offerings, and other market activity in 2023.

The daily chart for ZYXI points out that the company has recorded 66.36% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 334.27K shares, ZYXI reached to a volume of 161694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynex Inc [ZYXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYXI shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zynex Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZYXI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.47.

Trading performance analysis for ZYXI stock

Zynex Inc [ZYXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.33. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares gained by 22.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for Zynex Inc [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

Zynex Inc [ZYXI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zynex Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.47 and a Current Ratio set at 5.19.

Zynex Inc [ZYXI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynex Inc posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYXI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zynex Inc [ZYXI]

The top three institutional holders of ZYXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of