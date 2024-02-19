Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] is -8.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Performant Financial Corp [NASDAQ: PFMT] gained 1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $2.86 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Performant to Participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference.

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the “Company”), primarily operating as Performant Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that it will participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference that is being held in New York City on Thursday November 16th.

Rohit Ramchandani, CFO, will be meeting with investors to share insights into the Company’s recent results, achievements, and strategies.

If compared to the average trading volume of 158.59K shares, PFMT reached a trading volume of 154228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFMT shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Performant Financial Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performant Financial Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFMT in the course of the last twelve months was 96.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.48.

Trading performance analysis for PFMT stock

Performant Financial Corp [PFMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, PFMT shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Performant Financial Corp [PFMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Performant Financial Corp [PFMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Performant Financial Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.48 and a Current Ratio set at 3.48.

Performant Financial Corp [PFMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Performant Financial Corp posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performant Financial Corp go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Performant Financial Corp [PFMT]

