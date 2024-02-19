NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

NanoVibronix Inc [NASDAQ: NAOV] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.18 at the close of the session, down -7.81%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that NanoVibronix Featured in Your Bladder Health Magazine.

UroShield Cited as Effective in Preventing CAUTIs and Blockages and Having a Major Impact on Quality of Life.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced that its UroShield is featured in Issue 103 of Your Bladder Health Magazine in an article titled ‘UroShield Prevention is better than cure.’ The article highlights the effectiveness of using UroShield in the prevention of catheter associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). The article also includes testimonials that detail the positive impact that UroShield has had on the lives of patients.

Compared to the average trading volume of 112.17K shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 139142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAOV shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has NAOV stock performed recently?

NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 43.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0211, while it was recorded at 1.2582 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1234 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NanoVibronix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for NanoVibronix Inc [NAOV]

The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NAOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NAOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.