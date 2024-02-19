Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] Stock trading around $8.97 per share: What’s Next?

Medallion Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: MFIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.21%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, MFIN stock rose by 5.53%. The one-year Medallion Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.25. The average equity rating for MFIN stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $209.57 million, with 22.60 million shares outstanding and 18.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.78K shares, MFIN stock reached a trading volume of 160991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFIN shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Medallion Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallion Financial Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.69.

MFIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.21. With this latest performance, MFIN shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

MFIN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medallion Financial Corp. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medallion Financial Corp. go to 15.00%.

Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

