Market cap of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL] reaches 4.05M – now what?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: AEHL] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.93. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Antelope Enterprise Announces Changes to its Board of Directors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) (“Antelope Enterprise” or the “Company”), which operates KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 400,000+ hosts and influencers, announced today that it has made changes to its Board of Directors. Effective December 1, 2023, its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Junjie Dong as an executive director of the Company’s Board of Directors. Also, effective December 15, 2023, Mr. Boyu Zhang, an executive director of the Company’s Board, will resign from the Board.

“We welcome Mr. Dong to our Board and are confident that he will make a positive contribution to the Company,” said Chairman and CEO Will Zhang of Antelope Enterprise. “We thank Mr. Zhang for his contributions to the Company and we wish him the best of success in all of his future endeavors.”.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd stock has also gained 22.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEHL stock has inclined by 7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.17% and lost -25.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AEHL stock reached $4.05 million, with 8.06 million shares outstanding and 1.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.14K shares, AEHL reached a trading volume of 134270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

AEHL stock trade performance evaluation

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.15. With this latest performance, AEHL shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0077, while it was recorded at 1.8980 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0957 for the last 200 days.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.39 and a Current Ratio set at 5.39.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd [AEHL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEHL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEHL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEHL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.