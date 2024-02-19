Market cap of ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] reaches 10.53M – now what?

ABVC BioPharma Inc [NASDAQ: ABVC] closed the trading session at $1.27. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:30 AM that ABVC BioPharma Executes a Definitive Agreement to Receive License Fees of $3M and Royalties of 2% on Future Revenues.

ABVC agrees to grant SPI a license to use the Know-How for the healthcare industry. Specifically, ABVC’s Know-How will be strategically applied to develop the Land. The Company believes that by integrating its Know-How and Land with SPI’s abilities, SPI’s healthcare-related endeavors on the Land may achieve tremendous success. Under the agreement, SPI shall pay ABVC $3M as the license fee for the Know-How, in cash or stock, and royalties of 2% on SPI’s revenues earned from projects on the Land.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.48 percent and weekly performance of -3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ABVC reached to a volume of 176167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

ABVC stock trade performance evaluation

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.79. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3124, while it was recorded at 1.2940 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7296 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ABVC BioPharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABVC BioPharma Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABVC.

ABVC BioPharma Inc [ABVC]: Institutional Ownership

