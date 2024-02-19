Market Analysts see Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.75. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results and Declares Dividend.

Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) (1) and Business Highlights:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 166964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Textainer Group Holdings Limited stands at 0.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.13%.

The market cap for TGH stock reached $2.06 billion, with 41.35 million shares outstanding and 40.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 527.45K shares, TGH reached a trading volume of 166964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.72.

How has TGH stock performed recently?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, TGH shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.46, while it was recorded at 49.74 for the last single week of trading, and 42.96 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.