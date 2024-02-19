Market Analysts see H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES] gaining to $53. Time to buy?

H&E Equipment Services Inc [NASDAQ: HEES] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -2.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.17. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM that H&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on February 22, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 144372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of H&E Equipment Services Inc stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for HEES stock reached $2.01 billion, with 36.31 million shares outstanding and 31.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 195.57K shares, HEES reached a trading volume of 144372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEES shares is $62.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEES stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for H&E Equipment Services Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H&E Equipment Services Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has HEES stock performed recently?

H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, HEES shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.47, while it was recorded at 55.21 for the last single week of trading, and 45.26 for the last 200 days.

H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

H&E Equipment Services Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Earnings analysis for H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, H&E Equipment Services Inc posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H&E Equipment Services Inc go to 31.40%.

Insider trade positions for H&E Equipment Services Inc [HEES]

The top three institutional holders of HEES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,709,000 shares, which is approximately 8.28% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,850,000 shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding shares in HEES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.83%.