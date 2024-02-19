KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI] moved down -3.08: Why It’s Important

KVH Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: KVHI] closed the trading session at $5.03. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM that KVH Announces Transformative Initiatives.

Underpins KVH’s Strategic Evolution to Become Leading Solutions-Driven Provider of Integrated Multi-Orbit, Multi-Channel Connectivity and Services.

Announces Wind Down of Hardware Manufacturing, Realignment of Resources and Leadership Changes to Better Address Market Dynamics and Long-Term Opportunities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.37 percent and weekly performance of 4.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 68.15K shares, KVHI reached to a volume of 156942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVHI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for KVH Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KVH Industries, Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

KVHI stock trade performance evaluation

KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, KVHI shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.45 for the last 200 days.

KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

KVH Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.01 and a Current Ratio set at 5.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KVH Industries, Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVH Industries, Inc. go to 30.00%.

KVH Industries, Inc. [KVHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KVHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KVHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KVHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.