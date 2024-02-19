International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] Revenue clocked in at $556.95 million, down -5.70% YTD: What’s Next?

International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ: IMXI] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Intermex to Release Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company” or “Intermex”), will release Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings before the start of trading on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Management will host a conference call on February 27, 2024 at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:.

by dialing 1-844-826-3033 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5185 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call; or.

The one-year IMXI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.5. The average equity rating for IMXI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMXI shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMXI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for International Money Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Money Express Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMXI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

IMXI Stock Performance Analysis:

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, IMXI shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.58 for International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.14, while it was recorded at 20.97 for the last single week of trading, and 20.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Money Express Inc. Fundamentals:

International Money Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

IMXI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Money Express Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Money Express Inc. go to 7.63%.

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IMXI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IMXI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IMXI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.