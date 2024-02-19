Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM] fell -1.83% so far this year. What now?

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [NASDAQ: HYFM] gained 1.77% or 0.02 points to close at $0.90 with a heavy trading volume of 175973 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 29, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-451-6152. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.hydrofarm.com, under the “Investors” section.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The daily chart for HYFM points out that the company has recorded -16.60% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 202.05K shares, HYFM reached to a volume of 175973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYFM shares is $1.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for HYFM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for HYFM stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, HYFM shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9344, while it was recorded at 0.8951 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0207 for the last 200 days.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYFM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc [HYFM]

The top three institutional holders of HYFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HYFM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HYFM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.