Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Is Currently 0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] gained 0.47% or 0.01 points to close at $2.15 with a heavy trading volume of 136888 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Hycroft Announces Start of 2024 Drill Program Targeting High-Grade Silver Discoveries.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”) announces the start of the 2024 exploration drill program (the “2024 Drill Program”) at the Hycroft Mine, located in Nevada, USA, a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The 2024 Drill Program encompasses approximately 4,500 meters of core drilling in a combination of step out and infill drilling with the objective of further defining the two new high-grade silver trends, Vortex-Brimstone and Vortex-Camel, discovered in late 2023. Crews are onsite, and drilling has begun.

The daily chart for HYMC points out that the company has recorded -39.67% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 169.15K shares, HYMC reached to a volume of 136888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29.

Trading performance analysis for HYMC stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, HYMC shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.32 and a Current Ratio set at 13.65.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HYMC.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]

The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HYMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HYMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.