Hawkins Inc [HWKN] Stock trading around $69.66 per share: What’s Next?

Hawkins Inc [NASDAQ: HWKN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.45%. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium.

The symposium hosted by Gabelli Funds will focus on the themes of pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, destocking, global supply chain, global demand trends, and mergers and acquisitions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Hawkins management will be available for individual one-on-one virtual meetings on March 14, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, HWKN stock rose by 68.51%. The one-year Hawkins Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.86. The average equity rating for HWKN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 20.85 million shares outstanding and 19.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 116.34K shares, HWKN stock reached a trading volume of 132938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hawkins Inc [HWKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWKN shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWKN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Hawkins Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hawkins Inc is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWKN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

HWKN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hawkins Inc [HWKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, HWKN shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Hawkins Inc [HWKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.61, while it was recorded at 67.02 for the last single week of trading, and 56.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hawkins Inc Fundamentals:

Hawkins Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

HWKN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hawkins Inc posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWKN.

Hawkins Inc [HWKN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HWKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HWKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HWKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.