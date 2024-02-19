Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Stock trading around $11.16 per share: What’s Next?

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.89%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Genesis Energy, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) today announced its fourth quarter results.

We generated the following financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023:.

Over the last 12 months, GEL stock dropped by -2.70%. The one-year Genesis Energy L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.36. The average equity rating for GEL stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.37 billion, with 122.46 million shares outstanding and 103.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 438.83K shares, GEL stock reached a trading volume of 137994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEL shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Genesis Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Energy L.P. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

GEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, GEL shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.73, while it was recorded at 11.09 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Energy L.P. Fundamentals:

Genesis Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Energy L.P. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Energy L.P. go to 44.10%.

