Gambling.com Group Ltd [GAMB] Stock trading around $9.23 per share: What’s Next?

Gambling.com Group Ltd [NASDAQ: GAMB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Gambling.com Group to Participate at 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18.

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Charles Gillespie, will host a fireside chat question-and-answer session at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Mr. Gillespie will also host meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

Over the last 12 months, GAMB stock dropped by -8.70%. The one-year Gambling.com Group Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.31. The average equity rating for GAMB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $345.48 million, with 36.47 million shares outstanding and 15.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 191.71K shares, GAMB stock reached a trading volume of 132473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAMB shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Gambling.com Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gambling.com Group Ltd is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GAMB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.52.

Gambling.com Group Ltd [GAMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, GAMB shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Gambling.com Group Ltd [GAMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

Gambling.com Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gambling.com Group Ltd posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -271.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAMB.

