Cresud ADR [CRESY] Stock trading around $8.39 per share: What’s Next?

Cresud ADR [NASDAQ: CRESY] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:43 PM that CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year CRESY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.4. The average equity rating for CRESY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cresud ADR [CRESY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRESY shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRESY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cresud ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2008.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cresud ADR is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56.

CRESY Stock Performance Analysis:

Cresud ADR [CRESY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, CRESY shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRESY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.93 for Cresud ADR [CRESY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cresud ADR Fundamentals:

Cresud ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

CRESY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRESY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cresud ADR go to 25.00%.

Cresud ADR [CRESY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRESY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRESY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRESY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.