Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] is -6.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE: CPA] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $99.02 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 5:30 PM that COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR JANUARY 2024.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for January 2024:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 312.57K shares, CPA reached a trading volume of 165548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPA shares is $159.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copa Holdings S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copa Holdings S.A. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.77.

Trading performance analysis for CPA stock

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CPA shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.59, while it was recorded at 99.16 for the last single week of trading, and 99.40 for the last 200 days.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Copa Holdings S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copa Holdings S.A. posted 3.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copa Holdings S.A. go to 17.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]

The top three institutional holders of CPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.