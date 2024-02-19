Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND] moved down -1.23: Why It’s Important

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [NYSE: LND] closed the trading session at $4.81.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.90 percent and weekly performance of -1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.18K shares, LND reached to a volume of 132041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for LND in the course of the last twelve months was 39.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

LND stock trade performance evaluation

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, LND shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.79 for Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

Brasilagro Companhia Brasileira De Propriedade Agricola ADR [LND]: Institutional Ownership

