Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX] Stock trading around $4.05 per share: What’s Next?

Anixa Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: ANIX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.20%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Anixa Biosciences Initiates Dosing in Second Cohort of Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Clinical Trial.

Dose escalation for fourth patient follows successful completion of first cohort.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that treatment has commenced for the fourth patient in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer. The study is being conducted through a research partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Over the last 12 months, ANIX stock dropped by -2.64%. The one-year Anixa Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.25. The average equity rating for ANIX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.39 million, with 31.15 million shares outstanding and 30.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 212.28K shares, ANIX stock reached a trading volume of 132708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANIX shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Anixa Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anixa Biosciences Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 611.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

ANIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.20. With this latest performance, ANIX shares dropped by -17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anixa Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Anixa Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

ANIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANIX.

Anixa Biosciences Inc [ANIX] Institutonal Ownership Details

