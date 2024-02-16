Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] stock Downgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $135

Yum Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.83%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 10:15 AM that KFC Thailand and the Equal Education FundLaunch Successful Bucket Search Orientations To Tackle Educational Inequality.

Yum! Brands

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, YUM stock rose by 3.49%. The one-year Yum Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.76. The average equity rating for YUM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.95 billion, with 281.00 million shares outstanding and 279.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, YUM stock reached a trading volume of 3118115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $143.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Yum Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum Brands Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

YUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.40 for Yum Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.47, while it was recorded at 132.45 for the last single week of trading, and 129.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Yum Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

YUM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum Brands Inc. posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum Brands Inc. go to 12.89%.

Yum Brands Inc. [YUM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.