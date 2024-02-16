why Splunk Inc [SPLK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $154.45

Splunk Inc [NASDAQ: SPLK] jumped around 0.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $155.41 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 27, 2024.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, will report results for its fourth quarter and full year ended January 31, 2024 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be released after market close and posted on the Splunk Investor Relations website.

In light of the pending transaction with Cisco, Splunk will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the results or providing a financial outlook.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, SPLK reached a trading volume of 2948300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Splunk Inc [SPLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $154.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Splunk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 131.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 30.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

How has SPLK stock performed recently?

Splunk Inc [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.86 for Splunk Inc [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.73, while it was recorded at 154.67 for the last single week of trading, and 127.65 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Splunk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings analysis for Splunk Inc [SPLK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Splunk Inc posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc go to 25.10%.

Insider trade positions for Splunk Inc [SPLK]

The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.