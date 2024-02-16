why PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.00

PureCycle Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: PCT] jumped around 0.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.65 at the close of the session, up 14.84%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that PureCycle Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Corporate Update.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the fourth quarter will be provided prior to the conference call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 4610062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has PCT stock performed recently?

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.60. With this latest performance, PCT shares gained by 74.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.35 for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PureCycle Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 4.95.

Earnings analysis for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PureCycle Technologies Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCT.

Insider trade positions for PureCycle Technologies Inc [PCT]

The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.