why Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $247.93

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [NYSE: PXD] price surged by 2.75 percent to reach at $6.2. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Results of Special Meeting.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced that the Company received shareholder approval for the pending merger with Exxon Mobil Corporation (“ExxonMobil”) (NYSE:XOM).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Pioneer will file the vote results of the special shareholder meeting on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The one-year PXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.61. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 2.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $247.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 6.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.40 for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.88, while it was recorded at 228.05 for the last single week of trading, and 224.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Fundamentals:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

PXD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. posted 5.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. go to -4.00%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. [PXD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PXD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.