why LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.10

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] slipped around -0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.75 at the close of the session, down -0.79%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 6206101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

What do top market gurus say about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.15.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.43 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.