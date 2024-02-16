why EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $140.52

EOG Resources, Inc. [NYSE: EOG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $114.25. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results for February 23, 2024.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2982127 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EOG Resources, Inc. stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $66.62 billion, with 587.70 million shares outstanding and 580.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 2982127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $140.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources, Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has EOG stock performed recently?

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.51, while it was recorded at 112.04 for the last single week of trading, and 121.01 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EOG Resources, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings analysis for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources, Inc. posted 3.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources, Inc. go to 54.90%.

Insider trade positions for EOG Resources, Inc. [EOG]

The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.