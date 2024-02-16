why BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.23

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: BBIO] gained 14.14% or 4.86 points to close at $39.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4123957 shares. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:34 AM that BridgeBio Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Announce Partnership with an Upfront Payment of $100 Million for an Exclusive License on Infigratinib in Skeletal Dysplasias in Japan.

– BridgeBio grants Kyowa Kirin exclusive license to develop and commercialize infigratinib for skeletal dysplasias in Japan.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

– BridgeBio to receive upfront payment of USD 100 million with royalties up to the high-twenties percent, with additional milestone-based payments.

The daily chart for BBIO points out that the company has recorded 31.64% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, BBIO reached to a volume of 4123957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $47.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 723.74.

Trading performance analysis for BBIO stock

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, BBIO shares gained by 6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 226.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.11 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.80, while it was recorded at 35.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.54 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc posted -0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBIO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BridgeBio Pharma Inc [BBIO]

The top three institutional holders of BBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BBIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.