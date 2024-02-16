West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST] Revenue clocked in at $2.93 billion, down -0.40% YTD: What’s Next?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [NYSE: WST] plunged by -$57.49 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $350.70. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that West Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

– Conference Call Scheduled for 9 a.m. EST Today -.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) today announced its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 and introduced full-year 2024 financial guidance.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. stock has also loss -14.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WST stock has inclined by 0.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.77% and lost -0.40% year-on date.

The market cap for WST stock reached $25.95 billion, with 74.10 million shares outstanding and 73.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 442.19K shares, WST reached a trading volume of 3118062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WST shares is $414.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WST stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is set at 14.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WST in the course of the last twelve months was 61.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.89.

WST stock trade performance evaluation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.65. With this latest performance, WST shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 361.35, while it was recorded at 394.75 for the last single week of trading, and 366.88 for the last 200 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. go to 4.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. [WST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.