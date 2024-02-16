Wall Street Analyst Initiated WW International Inc [WW]. What else is Wall St. saying

WW International Inc [NASDAQ: WW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.88% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.74%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:01 PM that WW International, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

WeightWatchers will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and answer questions from the investment community.

Over the last 12 months, WW stock rose by 3.44%. The one-year WW International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.74. The average equity rating for WW stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $356.65 million, with 79.08 million shares outstanding and 76.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, WW stock reached a trading volume of 3077086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on WW International Inc [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $10.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for WW International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

WW Stock Performance Analysis:

WW International Inc [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.74. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for WW International Inc [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WW International Inc Fundamentals:

WW International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

WW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc go to 15.00%.

WW International Inc [WW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.