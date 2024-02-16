Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.94 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Trip.com Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2023 Financial Results on February 21, 2024 U.S. Time.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its fourth quarter and full year of 2023 results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Trip.com Group’s management team will host a conference call at 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 21, 2024 (or 8:00 AM on February 22, 2024 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 3791362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $50.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.83.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.89 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.27, while it was recorded at 40.16 for the last single week of trading, and 35.75 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]

The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.