Vistra Corp [VST] Is Currently 2.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] gained 2.53% or 1.12 points to close at $45.39 with a heavy trading volume of 3775934 shares. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Vistra Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Remaining TRA Rights, Resulting in Only 4% of Aggregate TRA Rights Remaining Following Settlement.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) (“Vistra” or the “Company”) announced today the results to date of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase any and all outstanding rights (the “TRA Rights”) for the benefit of registered holders (“Holders”) to receive payments from the Company related to certain tax benefits that were issued pursuant to that certain Tax Receivable Agreement, dated Oct. 3, 2016, by and between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, a New York limited liability trust company, as transfer agent, as amended and restated by the Amended and Restated Tax Receivable Agreement, dated as of Dec. 29, 2023, by and between the Company and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, a New York limited liability company, as transfer agent (“Equiniti”), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated Jan. 31, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the associated letter of transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal”).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

According to information received from Equiniti, the Transfer Agent and Paying Agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 13, 2024 (the “Early Tender Date”), Vistra had received valid tenders of 49,723,854 TRA Rights (“Tendered TRA Rights”) from the Holders that were not validly withdrawn. The early settlement date for such TRA Rights is expected to occur on Feb. 16, 2024.

The daily chart for VST points out that the company has recorded 50.95% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, VST reached to a volume of 3775934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $44.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 7.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for VST stock

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.79, while it was recorded at 43.98 for the last single week of trading, and 32.15 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp [VST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Vistra Corp [VST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vistra Corp [VST]

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.