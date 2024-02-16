US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] Revenue clocked in at $35.18 billion, up 6.96% YTD: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp [NYSE: USFD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.32%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:45 AM that US Foods Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings.

Net Sales Grew 4.5% to $35.6 Billion in Fiscal Year 2023, Driven by Strong Case Growth.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Adjusted EBITDA Grew 19.0% to a Record $1.56 Billion in Fiscal Year 2023.

Over the last 12 months, USFD stock rose by 32.20%. The one-year US Foods Holding Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.52. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.94 billion, with 245.85 million shares outstanding and 243.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, USFD stock reached a trading volume of 5000102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $52.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for USFD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.35 for US Foods Holding Corp [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.76, while it was recorded at 47.22 for the last single week of trading, and 42.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp Fundamentals:

US Foods Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

USFD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, US Foods Holding Corp posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp go to 21.09%.

US Foods Holding Corp [USFD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in USFD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in USFD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.