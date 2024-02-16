Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] moved up 7.34: Why It’s Important

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] closed the trading session at $0.95. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Announces Agreement with Shareholder Group.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the investor group comprised of Sophis Investments LLC, Sophis GP LLC, Tassos Recachinas, Roark’s Drift, LLC, Joseph Roos, Jordi Puig-Suari, Roland Coelho, and Austin Williams (collectively, the “Investor Group”).

Marc Bell, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, said, “Company management and the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) take shareholder feedback seriously. We have had a very constructive dialogue with the Investor Group and appreciate their input toward achieving our shared goal of driving shareholder value. We are pleased to have come to an agreement and look forward to furthering our constructive relationship with the Investor Group.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.82 percent and weekly performance of 10.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 2967375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35.

LLAP stock trade performance evaluation

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.68. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9306, while it was recorded at 0.9073 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1351 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.