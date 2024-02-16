Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tempur Sealy International Inc [NYSE: TPX] loss -0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $50.59 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:37 AM that Tempur Sealy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

– Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Sales of $1.2 Billion, consistent with prior year- Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 EPS of $0.43 and Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.53- Consolidated Gross Margins expanded 260 basis points to 43.8%- Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend 18% to $0.13 per share.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company also issued financial guidance for the full year 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 3308298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $59.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for TPX stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.90, while it was recorded at 50.81 for the last single week of trading, and 43.34 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tempur Sealy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc go to 10.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tempur Sealy International Inc [TPX]

The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.