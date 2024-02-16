Solid Power Inc [SLDP] Is Currently 5.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Solid Power Inc [NASDAQ: SLDP] price surged by 5.51 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call through Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

The one-year SLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.72. The average equity rating for SLDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Solid Power Inc [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

SLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.75. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 52.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for Solid Power Inc [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4405, while it was recorded at 1.7110 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9149 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solid Power Inc Fundamentals:

Solid Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.12 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

SLDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solid Power Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLDP.

Solid Power Inc [SLDP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SLDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SLDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.