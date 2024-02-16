Shake Shack Inc [SHAK] Is Currently 26.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Shake Shack Inc [NYSE: SHAK] gained 26.04% or 20.33 points to close at $98.40 with a heavy trading volume of 6095176 shares. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:15 AM that Shake Shack Promotes Michael Kark to Expanded Role of President of Global Licensing.

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) today announced the promotion of Michael Kark to the expanded role of President of Global Licensing, effective February 22, 2024.

Kark’s new role will increase his strategic leadership and operational responsibilities as Shake Shack continues to rapidly expand its licensing model both domestically and internationally. As President of Global Licensing, Kark will focus on scaling the Company’s international infrastructure, broadening its licensed partner relationships, and ensuring the successful execution of the licensing businesses strategic priorities. He will continue his existing responsibilities overseeing the cross functional Global Licensing teams including Operations, Marketing, Development, Design, Supply Chain and Culinary. Kark’s new role is reflective of Shake Shack’s commitment to building a best-in-class executive leadership team, as the Company positions itself for its next stage of growth.

The daily chart for SHAK points out that the company has recorded 33.68% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 817.64K shares, SHAK reached to a volume of 6095176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shake Shack Inc [SHAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHAK shares is $77.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Shake Shack Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shake Shack Inc is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22.

Trading performance analysis for SHAK stock

Shake Shack Inc [SHAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.35. With this latest performance, SHAK shares gained by 48.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.91 for Shake Shack Inc [SHAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.37, while it was recorded at 82.80 for the last single week of trading, and 67.89 for the last 200 days.

Shake Shack Inc [SHAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shake Shack Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.09 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Shake Shack Inc [SHAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shake Shack Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHAK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Shake Shack Inc [SHAK]

The top three institutional holders of SHAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SHAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SHAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.