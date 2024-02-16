Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] Stock trading around $33.81 per share: What’s Next?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [NYSE: ST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.36%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Sensata Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions, and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

“Our capital allocation strategy to reduce net leverage and return cash to shareholders is showing strong early returns as adjusted EPS of $3.61 in 2023 increased 6.2% year over year (14.4% on a constant-currency basis) and gross leverage declined to 3.8x from 4.7x,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. “Our ability to deliver solutions for our customers in an increasingly electrified world represents an unprecedented opportunity for Sensata and we are well-positioned for success. In 2023, Sensata’s electrification revenue grew by nearly 50% to approximately $700 million. Over the last three years, we have won over $1.3 billion in electrification opportunities, much of it in our long-cycle businesses, giving me great confidence that electrification will drive Sensata’s growth in the coming years.”.

Over the last 12 months, ST stock dropped by -35.44%. The one-year Sensata Technologies Holding Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.95. The average equity rating for ST stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.12 billion, with 152.43 million shares outstanding and 150.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, ST stock reached a trading volume of 1774167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ST shares is $43.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ST stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ST in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

ST Stock Performance Analysis:

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, ST shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.21, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 38.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Fundamentals:

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.55.

ST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc go to 10.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc [ST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.