Raymond James lifts Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.68%.

Over the last 12 months, GPK stock rose by 5.47%. The one-year Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.21. The average equity rating for GPK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.61 billion, with 307.12 million shares outstanding and 302.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, GPK stock reached a trading volume of 3266295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $28.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Co is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.93, while it was recorded at 24.79 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Co Fundamentals:

Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

GPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 25.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.