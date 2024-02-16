Oppenheimer slashes price target on Boqii Holding Limited ADR [BQ] – find out why.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR [AMEX: BQ] price plunged by -4.86 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Boqii Holding Limited Announces Transfer to NYSE American.

Boqii Holding Limited (“Boqii” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, announced today that it will transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”). The Company received the approval for listing from the NYSE American on October 2, 2023. The Company expects its American Depositary Shares to begin trading on the NYSE American on or about October 5, 2023 under its current ticker symbol of “BQ.”.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

In connection with the listing transfer, the Company will voluntarily delist its American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and its current trading on the NYSE will continue until the delisting is complete on or about October 22, 2023.

The one-year BQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.54. The average equity rating for BQ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boqii Holding Limited ADR [BQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BQ shares is $62.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited ADR is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

BQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Boqii Holding Limited ADR [BQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, BQ shares dropped by -20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.82 for Boqii Holding Limited ADR [BQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5807, while it was recorded at 0.2959 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4845 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boqii Holding Limited ADR Fundamentals:

Boqii Holding Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

BQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boqii Holding Limited ADR posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BQ.

Boqii Holding Limited ADR [BQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.