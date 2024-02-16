Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc [NMG] fell -3.07% so far this year. What now?

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc [NYSE: NMG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.77%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 12:12 PM that MASON RESOURCES CONGRATULATES NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE FOR GROUNDBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENTS SECURING OFFTAKES WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND GM ALONG WITH STRATEGIC FINANCINGS.

Mason Resources Inc. (“Mason”) (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) congratulates Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG”) (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) on its truly groundbreaking milestones, securing unprecedented binding offtake agreements with both Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as securing strategic financings. Mason is proud to be a 9.25% strategic shareholder of NMG (see press release dated January 22, 2024).

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The three (3) press releases issued earlier today can be found on NMG’s website at the following:.

Over the last 12 months, NMG stock dropped by -56.08%. The one-year Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.38. The average equity rating for NMG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.70 million, with 55.87 million shares outstanding and 42.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.69K shares, NMG stock reached a trading volume of 6085913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc [NMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMG shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

NMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc [NMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.77. With this latest performance, NMG shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc [NMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc Fundamentals:

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.48 and a Current Ratio set at 5.48.

NMG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMG.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc [NMG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.