Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] Revenue clocked in at $40.84 million, up 65.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: MRSN] price surged by 1.32 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Mersana Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference.

About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

The one-year MRSN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.0. The average equity rating for MRSN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

MRSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 32.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 225.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.85 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mersana Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.68 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

MRSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRSN.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc [MRSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

