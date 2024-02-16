Market cap of SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] reaches 1.27M – now what?

SINTX Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SINT] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.15 at the close of the session, up 8.41%. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 2:33 PM that SINTX Technologies Announces Closing of $4.0 Million Public Offering.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are approximately $4.0 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 5268702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for SINTX Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SINTX Technologies Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has SINT stock performed recently?

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -51.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.22 for SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3152, while it was recorded at 0.1443 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8647 for the last 200 days.

SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SINTX Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.09.

Earnings analysis for SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SINTX Technologies Inc posted -34.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -529.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SINT.

Insider trade positions for SINTX Technologies Inc [SINT]

