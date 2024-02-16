Market cap of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] reaches 52.09B – now what?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] gained 1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $145.32 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:36 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies to Issue $650.0 Million of Senior Notes.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) today announced the offering and pricing of $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2034.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, 2021. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 14, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 3108707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $155.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 64.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for EL stock

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.23. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.72 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.28, while it was recorded at 143.88 for the last single week of trading, and 157.07 for the last 200 days.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 20.13%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]

