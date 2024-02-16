Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] Revenue clocked in at $4.75 billion, up 14.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] jumped around 1.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.74 at the close of the session, up 5.76%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:06 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Releases 2024 Bettering Human Lives Report.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) proudly announced today the release of our 2024 Bettering Human Lives report, highlighting the central role that energy plays in human lives.

“A thriving energy system enables a thriving society and a future of opportunity. Unfortunately, politics is increasingly dominating the trajectory of American energy with growing consequences. The costs of getting energy wrong include reduced living standards, fewer job opportunities, reduced national security, and reduced environmental quality,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer. “Bettering Human Lives seeks to inform readers and drive thoughtful dialogue surrounding the tradeoffs at the nexus of energy, climate, poverty, and prosperity. The comprehensive report is filled with real-world case studies and segmented into six sections: Energy, Energy and the Modern World, Energy Poverty, Climate Change, Climate Economics, and an in-depth section on Liberty Energy.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3198750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 23.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.58, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.87 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Energy Inc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

