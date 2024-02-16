KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on Crocs Inc [CROX] – find out why.

Crocs Inc [NASDAQ: CROX] closed the trading session at $121.63. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Crocs, Inc. Delivers Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Revenue and EPS.

Reiterates Full Year 2024 Revenue Growth of 3% to 5%.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.21 percent and weekly performance of 16.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CROX reached to a volume of 4849605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crocs Inc [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $131.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crocs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

CROX stock trade performance evaluation

Crocs Inc [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.60. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 22.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Crocs Inc [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.69, while it was recorded at 110.91 for the last single week of trading, and 101.23 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc [CROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crocs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crocs Inc [CROX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc posted 2.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc go to 6.50%.

Crocs Inc [CROX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CROX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CROX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.