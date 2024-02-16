JP Morgan lifts Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Dell Technologies and Nokia Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Network Cloud Transformation and Private 5G.

News summary.

Nokia adopts Dell Technologies as its preferred infrastructure partner for Nokia AirFrame servers, helping transition customers to Dell PowerEdge servers with Dell global services and support.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 92.24%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.35. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 1.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.43 billion, with 242.00 million shares outstanding and 241.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 4412222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $83.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.42, while it was recorded at 85.11 for the last single week of trading, and 64.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.