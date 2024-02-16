Haleon plc ADR [HLN] is -0.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.19. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:32 AM that Abreva Drops One-of-a-Kind Pair of Diamond Lips, Inspired by the Cold Sore Experience.

The leader in cold sore relief will shine a light on the condition, rewarding one cold sore sufferer with the limited edition, sparkling accessory.

Abreva is encouraging consumers to rock their cold sores with confidence, unveiling a highly covetable, one-of-a-kind pair of diamond lips. The bejeweled piece is fashioned to destigmatize a condition that many are ashamed to discuss, let alone flaunt. In fact, 2/3 of young cold sore sufferers say their self-esteem and confidence is shaken when a cold sore strikes1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5736663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Haleon plc ADR stands at 1.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.25%.

The market cap for HLN stock reached $37.82 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 4.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, HLN reached a trading volume of 5736663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $9.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has HLN stock performed recently?

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.32 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Insider trade positions for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.